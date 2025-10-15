 Who Was Pankaj Dheer? All About Mahabharat Actor Who Died After Long Battle With Cancer At 68
Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his role as Karna in Mahabharat, passed away at 68 on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. Born in Punjab, he was married to Anita Dheer and is survived by his son, actor Nikitin Dheer. His career spanned TV shows like Chandrakanta and Dhruv Tara and films including Soldier, Baadshah, Sadak, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 15. He was best known for playing the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's 1988 TV series Mahabharat.

Pankaj's last rites will take place in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Reportedly, the actor's cancer had relapsed a few months ago, leaving him critically ill. He had also undergone major surgery related to his condition.

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on Wednesday, confirming the news of Dheer’s demise: "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

article-image

Who Was Pankaj Dheer?

Born on November 9, 1956, in Punjab, Pankaj Dheer came from a family with strong ties to the film industry. He was married to Anita Dheer and had a son, actor Nikitin Dheer, who is married to actress Kratika Sengar.

Pankaj's father, C.L. Dheer, was also a renowned film director.

Dheer's career spanned several decades, during which he became a household name in Indian television. He starred in several television shows including Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, and Kanoon, as well as films such as Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

He also appeared in several Bollywood films, including Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah.

Pankaj was last seen in the 2024 serial Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, where he played the role of Giriraj Seth. He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

Pankaj Dheer's family is yet to issue an official statement.

