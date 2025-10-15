Kriti Sanon Makes History As First Indian Actress To Address Berlin's World Health Summit, Says 'Women's Health Is Not Side Issue'

Bollywood actress and producer Kriti Sanon just made a landmark move on the global stage, becoming the first Indian actress to address the World Health Summit 2025 in Berlin. Known for her versatile performances on-screen, Sanon took on an equally powerful role off-screen, using her voice to advocate for one of the most urgent global causes — women’s health and equality.

'Women’s health is not a side issue'

Speaking at the high-level session titled “Women’s Health – Global Wealth: Catalysing Returns on Bold Investments,” Sanon, who also serves as UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, delivered a passionate call for governments and institutions worldwide to take women’s health seriously.

“Women’s health is not a side issue,” she declared. “It is the cornerstone of humanity's progress, prosperity, and future.”

'Nothing about her, without her'

Sanon highlighted how, despite women representing nearly half of the global population, their health continues to be severely underfunded. She backed her point with compelling data — noting that for every USD 300 million invested in women’s health, the return can reach USD 13 billion, a staggering nine-fold return on investment. “Investing in women’s health is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in our collective future,” she said, emphasising how healthier women contribute to stronger families, communities, and economies.

Kriti also championed the principle, “Nothing about her, without her,” urging that women must have a seat at the decision-making table when policies about their health and bodies are shaped. Drawing from her on-ground experiences during field visits, she recounted stories of child marriage, inadequate maternal care, and the systemic exclusion of women from healthcare systems — stressing that timely interventions can transform lives.