Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama's Team Slams Malti Chahar For Her 'Kapde Pehenke Baat Karna' Remark

X (Twitter)

Everyday there's at least one huge fight that takes place in the Bigg Boss 19 house. A video of an upcoming epiosde has gone viral on social media in which Nehal Chudasama and Malti Chahar are seen fighting over halwa (sweet) being made in the house. During the fight, Nehal is seen wearing a strapless one piece, and Malti tells her, "Next time kapde pehenke baat karna mere se."

Everyone gets quite shocked with Malti's statement and Kunickaa Sadanand shouts and says, "What the hell do you say? (sic)." Check out the video below...

Suji ka halwa bana Malti aur Nehal ke beech jhagde ki wajah! 📷

Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje JioHotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#Vaseline #AppyFizz Danube Properties Citroën #Vzy

{BB, Bigg Boss, BB19, Bigg Boss 19}

Gaurav Khanna #AbhishekBajaj Nehal Chudasama… pic.twitter.com/0hjkbRsrNK — Trending Thakur (@TrendThakur2) October 15, 2025

Nehal Chudasama's Team Slams Malti Chahar

Nehal's team shared a long note on her Instagram story which read, "So someone on national television decided to comment 'Kapde pehnke baat karo' Let's just pause right there. This isn't just a random comment, it's a reflection of mentality one that reeks of insecurity, cheapness, and lack of class. Because when you can't match someone's personality, aura, or achievements, you try to pull them down over clothes. Nehal has always been one of the best-dressed contestants of this season elegant, confident, and owning her individuality every single day inside that house. She's never needed validation, and definitely not from people whose only contribution to the show is spreading negativity."

They shared another note in which they have pointed out at Malti's bikini pictures that she had shared earlier on Instagram. In the note, it is also mentioned about Nehal's fat to fit transformation.

In the third post, Nehal's team wrote, "You don't get to demean that journey. You don't get to talk down to a woman who's earned her respect, her place, and her power. Because while one is busy making cheap remarks, the other is out here breaking stereotypes and setting examples. The difference is, Nehal does it with grace, not cheapness. NEXT TIME MATCH HER ENERGY! NOT HER OUTFIT #TeamNehalChudasama (sic)."

Let's wait and watch whether Salman Khan will school Malti on Weekend Ka Vaar for her statement on Nehal's clothes.