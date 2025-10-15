 Raghu Dixit To Get Married To Varijashree Venugopal; What's The Age Gap Between Them?
Raghu Dixit To Get Married To Varijashree Venugopal; What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Music composer and singer Raghu Dixit is all set to get married to Grammy Award-nominated singer and flutist Varijashree Venugopal. The couple will be tying the knot this month (October). Well, if we talk about the age gap between them, Raghu is 16 years older than Varijashree. Read on to know more...

article-image
Instagram: Radhu Dixit / Varijashree Venugopal

Music composer and singer Raghu Dixit got married to choreographer and dancer Mayuri Upadhya in 2005. In 2019, they got divorced, and now, Raghu is all set to get married for the second time. He will be tying the knot with Grammy Award-nominated singer and flutist Varijashree Venugopal. The couple is all set to get married this month (October).

While talking to Times of India about the marriage, Raghu said, "I honestly did not see this coming. I had prepared myself to be single and alone for the rest of my life, but life had other plans."

"What began as a strong friendship naturally evolved into love and companionship. We share similar interests and connect deeply. With the blessings of Varijashree’s parents, we’re excited to begin this new chapter of our lives together," he added.

What Is The Age Gap Between Raghu Dixit And Varijashree Venugopal?

Raghu was born on November 11, 1974. So, currently he is 50 years old, and will be turning 51 next month. Meanwhile, Varijashree was born on March 6, 1991, so she is currently 34 years old.

So, the age gap between them is 16 years and four months. Well, generally, people would call this a huge age gap, but there's a famous saying, 'age is just a number'.

More details about the wedding are not yet known. But we are sure fans of Raghu and Varijashree are excited for their big day.

When Raghu Dixit Gave A Shout Out To Varijashree Venugopal

For the uninitiated, earlier this year, Varijashree received her first Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for A Rock Somewhere by Jacob Collier.

When the nominations were announced, Raghu had shared a picture of Varijashree, and captioned it as, "@varijashree a truly path-blazing artist from Bengaluru, whom I am very proud to call my friend, is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Global Performance category for her featuring on @jacobcollier ‘s song ‘A Rock Somewhere’ from his album Jesse 4, which also features another awesome Indian artist @anoushkashankarofficial!"

