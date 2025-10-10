 'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding; Actress' Crying Video Goes Viral - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding; Actress' Crying Video Goes Viral - Watch

'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding; Actress' Crying Video Goes Viral - Watch

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The episode of their wedding is yet to be telecast, and now, a video has made it to social media in which the actress is seen crying as her mangalsutra has gone missing. Netizens are slamming her as they feel that she is doing drama. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The episode of their wedding is yet to be telecast, and now, a video has made it to social media in which the actress is seen crying as her mangalsutra has gone missing. Sonali Bendre, who is hosting the show, is seen telling Avika not to cry, and later, others ask Krushna Abhishek whether he is doing a prank and has taken the mangalsutra.

Later, Munawar Faruqui tells the couple to figure out themselves, as no one is pulling any pranks on the sets. Milind is seen trying to explain something to Avika. Check out the video below...

Read Also
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...
article-image

Netizens Slam Avika Gor

Netizens are slamming Avika as they feel she is doing drama. A netizen commented, "Shadi ko bhi koi drama kaie bana sakta .. everything is not for entertainment, something in life should be privet (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support - VIDEO
'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support - VIDEO
Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam
Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam
Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Sharma—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Sharma—VIDEO

Another Instagram user commented, "Or kro comedy show pr shadi mzk bna rakha h shadi ko (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Acting aacha kar rahe ho dono (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding, Distribute Sweets...
article-image

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Wedding

Avika and Milind got married on September 30, 2025, on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga. But the wedding will be telecast this weekend.

Sharing a glimpse of the wedding, Colors TV shared on Instagram, "#MilKa ke shaadi ke liye aaya hai sabko bulaava, kya iss haseen pal ke liye aap sab hai taiyaar?"

While talking about the wedding, Avika had said “Milind had tears in his eyes when my father brought me to the mandap. It was a very emotional moment for us. I feel extremely blessed to be married to the man I have loved all my life. I wish for happiness and love in our marriage, that we continue to fall in love again and again over the years, and that we are able to sustain this love and friendship as we grow and evolve together.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya...

Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya...

'Extremely Offensive': Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Orry For Mocking Lata Mangeshkar & Falguni Pathak - VIDEO

'Extremely Offensive': Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Orry For Mocking Lata Mangeshkar & Falguni Pathak - VIDEO

'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding;...

'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding;...

Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Tron: Ares Review: Jared Leto Powers A Dazzling But Glitchy Disney Sci-Fi Revival

Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection

Actor Suniel Shetty Approaches Bombay HC Against Misuse Of His Photos By Websites, Seeks Protection