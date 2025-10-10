'Mazak Banake Rakha Hai Shaadi Ko': Avika Gor's Mangalsutra Goes Missing During Her Wedding; Actress' Crying Video Goes Viral - Watch

Instagram

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The episode of their wedding is yet to be telecast, and now, a video has made it to social media in which the actress is seen crying as her mangalsutra has gone missing. Sonali Bendre, who is hosting the show, is seen telling Avika not to cry, and later, others ask Krushna Abhishek whether he is doing a prank and has taken the mangalsutra.

Later, Munawar Faruqui tells the couple to figure out themselves, as no one is pulling any pranks on the sets. Milind is seen trying to explain something to Avika. Check out the video below...

Netizens Slam Avika Gor

Netizens are slamming Avika as they feel she is doing drama. A netizen commented, "Shadi ko bhi koi drama kaie bana sakta .. everything is not for entertainment, something in life should be privet (sic)."

Another Instagram user commented, "Or kro comedy show pr shadi mzk bna rakha h shadi ko (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Acting aacha kar rahe ho dono (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Wedding

Avika and Milind got married on September 30, 2025, on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga. But the wedding will be telecast this weekend.

Sharing a glimpse of the wedding, Colors TV shared on Instagram, "#MilKa ke shaadi ke liye aaya hai sabko bulaava, kya iss haseen pal ke liye aap sab hai taiyaar?"

While talking about the wedding, Avika had said “Milind had tears in his eyes when my father brought me to the mandap. It was a very emotional moment for us. I feel extremely blessed to be married to the man I have loved all my life. I wish for happiness and love in our marriage, that we continue to fall in love again and again over the years, and that we are able to sustain this love and friendship as we grow and evolve together.”