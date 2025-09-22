Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding, Distribute Sweets To Paps—VIDEO

Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The couple is all set to tie the knot on their reality show Pati Patni Panga, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, with both families joining in the grand celebrations.

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding

On Monday, September 22, the soon-to-be-married duo visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings and offer their first wedding card. Spotted outside the temple, they distributed sweets to the paparazzi and revealed that their wedding will take place on September 30, while the wedding episodes will air on October 10 and 11.

Check out the video:

Avika GorAvika Gor's Bridal Outfit

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Avika shared that for her bridal look, she is sticking to tradition and opting for a red outfit. She has even told her family that guests should wear pastels so there’s no clash. Although she loves the pastel trend popularised by Bollywood brides, she has always dreamt of being a traditional bride.

Avika Gor On Her Decision To Marry On National Television

The 28-year-old actress opened up about her decision to marry Milind on national television, revealing that she has been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings she has received from people have been overwhelming. She added that she wanted her audience, who have been such an important part of her journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, she feels she manifested this.

Recalling a memory from her childhood, Avika shared, "I always used to tell my parents, ‘I will either do a court marriage that no one will get to know about, or it’s going to be a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate with me.’ It’s like my childhood dream is coming true with this new chapter."

