What Is The Age Gap Between Avika Gor & Her Husband-To-Be Milind Chandwani?

Popular actress Avika Gor, best known for playing the role of young Anandi in Balika Vadhu, surprised her fans and followers by announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The couple took to their official Instagram accounts to share dreamy pictures from their special day.

Who is Milind Chandwani?

Milind is a former Roadies contestant. He had participated in the reality show in 2019.

Milind, an IIM-Ahmedabad graduate, is the founder of Campus Diaries, an NGO focused on supporting the education and development of underprivileged children. According to media reports, he began his professional career at the Indian multinational tech giant Infosys, following the completion of his MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad.

Avika's husband-to-be has always been inclined towards community service. If reports are to be believed, he has also served a school's assistant principal.

Avika and Milind's age gap?

Avika was born June 30, 1997, in a Gujarati family in Mumbai. She is about to turn 28 in the next few days. Avika was around 23 years old when she first met Milind and fell in love.

On the other hand, Milind is reportedly 34 years old presently and they have an age gap of six years.

Avika and Milind's love story

The couple has been in a relationship since 2020. They met through a mutual friend in Hyderabad, where Avika fell in love with Milind at first sight, however, he initially friend-zoned her.

They often share romantic photos with each other on Instagram and pen adorable and heartfelt notes for each other.

In 2024, on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiyaa's podcast, Avika recalled that when she first introduced Milind to her family, the topic of marriage came up instantly. Earlier, Avika had expressed her eagerness to get married, saying that if it were up to her, she would have tied the knot with Milind years ago.

On June 11, the actress shared photos from her roka with Milind. She wrote, "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy - background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and 'let's carry a first-aid kit just in case.' I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit."

She added, "So when he asked, the heroine in me took over - arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical."

Avika and Milind are all set to feature in the new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.