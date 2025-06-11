Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani After 5 Years Of Dating: 'I Smiled, Cried' (PHOTOS)

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani, a social activist who gained recognition on Roadies. The couple has been in a relationship since 2020. They met through a mutual friend in Hyderabad, where Avika fell in love with Milind at first sight — but he initially friend-zoned her.

On Wednesday, the actress shared photos from her dreamy proposal. Taking to her Instagram handle, Avika wrote, "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and "let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case." I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit."

She added, "So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical."

Check it out:

The duo is all set to feature in the brand new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Sharing her excitement about the show, Avika said, "Coming back to COLORS honestly feels like coming home. Balika Vadhu was the beginning of everything for me. It gave me love, recognition, and a lifetime of memories. And now, years later, I return not as a character but as myself, and with Milind by my side. He has been such a grounding force in my life, and saying yes to him was the easiest and most beautiful decision I’ve ever made. Now, saying yes to sharing our story with the world feels just as special. I can’t wait for the COLORS family, who have always embraced me with open arms, to meet the person who makes my world feel complete. This show is a celebration of us, and I truly hope it resonates with everyone who believes in love in all its real, messy, magical glory.”

Talking about her love story with Milind, Avika shared that he friend-zoned her for six months, even though she had liked him since day one. In 2024, on Bharti Singh's podcast, she recalled that when she first introduced Milind to her family, the topic of marriage came up instantly. Earlier, Avika had expressed her eagerness to get married, saying that if it were up to her, she would have tied the knot with Milind years ago.

"Mere dimaag mein ho chuki hai shaadi. But he was sensible enough. He told me, 'You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life,'" she said last year.