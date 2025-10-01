Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event

Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood’s beloved desi girl Priyanka Chopra is making her India trip all about style, and fans can’t get enough! Just a day after she embraced festive tradition at a Durga Puja pandal, the global icon switched gears and brought full-on Hollywood glamour to Mumbai’s fashion scene at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition.

Priyanka stuns at Mumbai event

For the high-profile event, Priyanka wowed in a burgundy midi dress from Australian luxury label Maticevski. The stunning ensemble featured a metallic shimmer fabric, a plunging V-neckline, and a body-hugging silhouette, completed with draped and ruched accents at the waist.

And, for the people wondering the price tag of this dress – as per the brand’s website, it retails for a cool $1,880, roughly Rs 1.67 lakh.

Priyanka’s accessory was obviously from the shelves of Bvlgari jewels, featuring a sleek diamond necklace, statement hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a dazzling ring. Black stilettos rounded the ensemble, while her beauty game remained effortlessly chic with smoky eyes, fluttery lashes, a hint of blush, mauve lips, and glossy waves parted to one side.

Priyanka's durga pujo look

Just a day before her dazzling Bvlgari appearance, Priyanka was spotted at The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations hosted by the Mukerji family. Dressed in a regal purple salwar suit worth ₹32,890, Priyanka kept her look rooted in desi elegance. She paired the outfit with classic jhumkas and styled her hair in a sleek side part, exuding understated charm perfect for the festive mood.