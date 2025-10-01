 Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePriyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event

Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event

Just a day after she embraced festive tradition at a Durga Puja pandal, global icon Priyanka Chopra switched gears and brought full-on Hollywood glamour to Mumbai’s fashion scene at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood’s beloved desi girl Priyanka Chopra is making her India trip all about style, and fans can’t get enough! Just a day after she embraced festive tradition at a Durga Puja pandal, the global icon switched gears and brought full-on Hollywood glamour to Mumbai’s fashion scene at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition.

Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka stuns at Mumbai event

For the high-profile event, Priyanka wowed in a burgundy midi dress from Australian luxury label Maticevski. The stunning ensemble featured a metallic shimmer fabric, a plunging V-neckline, and a body-hugging silhouette, completed with draped and ruched accents at the waist.

And, for the people wondering the price tag of this dress – as per the brand’s website, it retails for a cool $1,880, roughly Rs 1.67 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event
Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event
Russian President Vladimir Putin Likely To Visit India On December 5-6, Discussions May Take Place On SU-57 & Other Defence Deals: Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin Likely To Visit India On December 5-6, Discussions May Take Place On SU-57 & Other Defence Deals: Reports
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
Read Also
Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity...
article-image

Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka’s accessory was obviously from the shelves of Bvlgari jewels, featuring a sleek diamond necklace, statement hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a dazzling ring. Black stilettos rounded the ensemble, while her beauty game remained effortlessly chic with smoky eyes, fluttery lashes, a hint of blush, mauve lips, and glossy waves parted to one side.

Read Also
Selena Gomez Honours Husband Benny Blanco With Hidden Message In Her 2nd Ralph Lauren Lace Wedding...
article-image

Priyanka's durga pujo look

Just a day before her dazzling Bvlgari appearance, Priyanka was spotted at The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations hosted by the Mukerji family. Dressed in a regal purple salwar suit worth ₹32,890, Priyanka kept her look rooted in desi elegance. She paired the outfit with classic jhumkas and styled her hair in a sleek side part, exuding understated charm perfect for the festive mood.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event

Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event

How Global Sumud Flotilla With 50+ Ships Sailing Towards Gaza Is A Ray Of Hope For War Affected...

How Global Sumud Flotilla With 50+ Ships Sailing Towards Gaza Is A Ray Of Hope For War Affected...

Dusshera 2025: Top 5 Places In Mumbai To Watch Ravan Dahan On Vijayadashami

Dusshera 2025: Top 5 Places In Mumbai To Watch Ravan Dahan On Vijayadashami

Who Is Aryatara Shakya? Nepal's Chosen 2-Year-Old Living Goddess 'Kumari': Know What's Ahead For Her

Who Is Aryatara Shakya? Nepal's Chosen 2-Year-Old Living Goddess 'Kumari': Know What's Ahead For Her

Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity...

Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity...