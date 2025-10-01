Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Send Friends & Family

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd every year, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. It is a day to honor his values of truth, peace, simplicity, and non-violence that inspired India’s freedom struggle and the world at large. On this day, people pay tribute at Raj Ghat, engage in prayers, cleanliness drives, and spread his teachings. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us to live with compassion, promote harmony, and be the change we wish to see in society. It is also observed worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence.