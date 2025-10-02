Arshi Khan Reveals Her Celebrity Crush

Arshi Khan |

There are a couple of things that Arshi Khan loves. Topping the list is her nightie collection! She is also a huge fan of denim jackets and pants. That’s her go-to look on most days.

“If I need to go to an event, I prefer wearing a traditional outfit like an anarkali or saree,” she says. The former Bigg Boss contestant is very candid about admitting that initially when she joined the industry, she had a stylist. But now, she styles her own looks.

Her personal fashion statement would be comfort over style. “Whatever you’re comfortable in should be your style statement,” she advises fans. “Clothes shouldn’t make you feel uncomfortable.”

Among the B-Town celebs Arshi adores, there’s Ranbir Kapoor who is known for his good looks and acting prowess. Second on her list is Hrithik Roshan who has splendid taste in fashion and can make any woman go weak in her knees with his dance moves.

Arshi asks fans to not go by her physique while deciding whether she is a foodie or not. “Mein Pathan hu. Dikhne mein chowdi hu (I am a Pathan. I look broad). But I am no foodie,” she says. “I love biryani, korma and nalli nihari. That’s it.”

“I don’t carry too many accessories. But you will always spot one or many kadas on my wrist,” she adds. “I have a huge collection of denim jackets and anarkalis. My fashion mantra is to wear something which suits you. Fashion is not about discomfort.”

Has her fashion changed over the years? “No, it hasn’t,” she reveals. “But what’s happened is that as I kept getting more money, my dressing sense changed. At home, I am the same. But when I step out, I need to dress my part.”

“I come from Bhopal and there, a lot of traditional clothes are worn like the Bhopali joda, anarkali, gharara-sharara. But I love my anarkalis.”

She is a staunch believer in home remedies and would any day opt for natural ingredients like haldi and chandan. “I prefer skincare that’s natural and free of chemicals,” she says.