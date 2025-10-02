Twinkle Khanna Treats Her Scalp Like Fridge: Says, 'I Dump Everything From Beer To Eggs On It'; Is It Effective For Hair Nourishment?

Twinkle Khanna | Instagram

In a world where salon treatments and chemical-laden products dominate hair care, more people are rediscovering the magic of traditional, homemade remedies. Actress and author Twinkle Khanna has long been an advocate of kitchen-cabinet beauty hacks, choosing natural ingredients over commercial fixes.

Twinkle Khanna’s hair care philosophy

Unlike many who depend on expensive treatments, Twinkle prefers a more earthy approach. She revealed in a Vogue interview that she treats her scalp “like a fridge” by putting everyday food items such as beer, yogurt (dahi), and eggs directly on it. This quirky yet effective ritual is something she picked up from her mother, Dimple Kapadia, and continues to swear by.

According to Twinkle, “I treat my scalp like it’s a fridge and dump everything on it, beer, dahi, eggs, whatever. I learnt that from my mom, and it seems to be doing alright.”

Onion juice for stronger toots

Twinkle has also shared another DIY hack on Instagram that has caught attention for its simplicity and effectiveness, onion juice for hair growth. She explained that she massages fresh onion juice into her scalp with her fingertips, leaving it on for 20 minutes before washing it off thoroughly.

In her post, she wrote humorously, “An onion a day may keep everyone away, but it does strengthen the roots! Keep it on for 20 minutes and then wash it all off. When I want a less malodorous option that gives me the same results, I spritz on my Bhringraj hair vitalizer and get on with my day #StinkySaturdaySecrets.”

Why onion juice works for hair

Onion juice is a time-tested remedy in Indian households, and science backs its benefits too. Rich in sulfur, it nourishes hair follicles, improves blood circulation to the scalp, and boosts keratin production, all of which contribute to healthier, thicker hair.

Its antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties also make it effective in treating common scalp concerns such as dandruff, infections, and even hair thinning. Studies suggest that regular use of onion juice may also slow down premature greying.

While onion juice is highly effective, those who prefer a more pleasant-smelling option can try Bhringraj oil or hair tonics, aloe vera gel, hibiscus oil, or coconut oil infused with curry leaves. These natural remedies are known to support scalp health, prevent breakage, and promote stronger, shinier hair.