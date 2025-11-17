'No Lip-Sync, 100% OG Performance': Himesh Reshammiya Wins Hearts At Mumbai Concert With His Electrifying Energy

Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds transformed into a musical celebration on November 16 as Himesh Reshammiya headlined the Myntra Glamstream Fest in a power-packed evening of performances, fashion, and fan-fuelled energy. The much-awaited event saw enthusiastic crowds gathering early, ready to witness the one and only “Lord Himesh” deliver a nostalgic musical high.

The festival offered a vibrant mix of entertainment-from experiential booths by lifestyle brands to performances by well-known artists such as Paradox, Shalmali, Khushgra and more. Fans hopped across installations, shopped, clicked memories, and soaked in the playful yet electric vibe that stretched across the grounds.

Adding to the charm of the evening were the dynamic hosts-actor, singer and transwoman icon Rani Kohinoor (Sushant Divgikar), and fashion critic Sufi Motiwala, who kept the momentum alive between the musical acts.

Bollywood’s finest take the stage

Bringing a sprinkle of stardust, Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Tripti Dimri, and Sanya Malhotra graced the event. The stars appeared on stage to felicitate content creators with the coveted ‘Glammy Awards,’ amplifying the thrill of the festivity.

The Himesh countdown: Fans take charge

As the clock neared 8 PM, anticipation peaked. Fans, unable to contain their excitement, began singing his evergreen hit Ek Baar Aaja in unison, an open invitation demanding their star take over the stage. Their eagerness was infectious, and it was clear who the crowd had come for.

Then came the moment that took the night from great to unforgettable. Himesh Reshammiya stepped onto the stage and the crowd erupted into cheers that echoed through the venue. The hitmaker belted out an incredible streak of favourites, including Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Ek Hasina Thi, Tandoori Nights, Hookah Bar, Jhoom and many more, reviving the golden era of his chart-busting melodies.

In a world where live concerts often rely on lip-syncing, Himesh stood firm in his musical authenticity. He performed live for nearly 1.5 hours straight and confidently declared he could go on much longer if the event timeline allowed.

A surprise appearance

A heart-warming twist came when Himesh invited his wife, Soniya Kapoor, to join him. She recited a poetic verse mid-performance, drawing cheers from the crowd, while Himesh sealed the moment with a sweet gesture-a kiss on her forehead that left fans swooning.

Fans leave with full hearts

The audience - an energetic blend of millennials and Gen Z- sang every lyric back to him, proving that his music remains timeless. Their reactions summed up the night best:

One fan shared, "Himesh's songs are a feeling. They lift you up in every mood. Listening to him sing Aashiq Banaya and Tandoori Nights live is gonna be the highlight of the year for me."

Another added, "The man just gave us a OG Show with no lip-sync, that's what how we know the artist truly loves his fans too."

Himesh Reshammiya didn’t just perform-he gave Mumbai a concert to remember, reaffirming his status as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated music icons. The Glamstream Fest ended on a euphoric note, leaving fans buzzing with the thrill of a night where nostalgia and contemporary fandom collided perfectly.