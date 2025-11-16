New Couple In B-Town? Vijay Verma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Turn Up The Heat In Manish Malhotra Couture

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 16, 2025
For the promotions of Gustaakh Ishq, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh arrived in coordinated Manish Malhotra ensembles that championed classic luxury over flashy fashion
Fatima’s look featured a soft silver handwoven tissue saree, where the lightweight drape and muted metallic finish gave her an effortlessly regal presence-ideal for festive or wedding-season inspiration
The saree came alive with antique woven zari work, adding artisanal richness and texture that celebrated Indian handloom traditions without relying on loud shimmer
Her lavender floral zari blouse introduced a beautifully balanced contrast-fresh, feminine, and modern
Statement sculptural jewellery and danglers, paired with soft, romantic waves in her hair, completed the look with a subtle vintage glamour that nodded to old-school romance
Vijay Varma opted for a deep navy sherwani with clean structure and sharp tailoring, showcasing Manish Malhotra’s precision in menswear-powerful yet understated
A single silver animal-motif brooch elevated his ensemble, bringing a hint of polished drama while maintaining the restrained, old-money aesthetic that made the pair stand out on social media
