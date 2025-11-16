Sushmita Sen Refused Anesthesia During Angioplasty Post Her Heart Attack: Said, 'I Don't Like Losing Consciousness'

Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994 and one of Bollywood’s most inspirational personalities, has always lived life on her own terms. As a single mother to Renee and Alisah, and a successful actor and entrepreneur, she embodies courage and independence. Her recent journey through a major health crisis has only amplified the admiration the world holds for her.

A sudden health scare on the sets

In February 2023, while shooting for the third season of Aarya in Jaipur, Sushmita suffered a massive heart attack due to a critical blockage in a coronary artery. The news left fans stunned, but what followed showcased her sheer resilience. She underwent angioplasty and a stent was inserted to restore her heart’s functioning.

Alert through the procedure

Most would choose sedation during a medical emergency, but not Sushmita. She remained fully conscious throughout the procedure, preferring to stay aware of every moment. According to her, maintaining control gave her the strength to power through. "I don't like losing consciousness. It is also one of the reasons why I survived the heart attack," the actor told Divya Jain in a podcast. She even shared conversations with her medical team during the operation.

Back to work with determination

Despite the life-threatening event, Sushmita returned to the set just 15 days later, after doctors gave her clearance. Her comeback wasn’t fueled by vanity or pressure, but by genuine responsibility. As the lead star of Aarya, she knew hundreds of daily wage workers relied on the production to continue. Her commitment ensured that the show moved forward without major delay.

Sushmita believes surviving the heart attack was not a coincidence but a powerful reminder of her purpose. She now cherishes life more deeply, celebrating each day with gratitude. She continues to inspire millions with her strong mindset, her focus on health, and her refusal to let fear dictate her journey.