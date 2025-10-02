 Sindoor Khela, Dhunuchi Naach & Dhak: Durga Bari Lights Up For Pujo
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSindoor Khela, Dhunuchi Naach & Dhak: Durga Bari Lights Up For Pujo

Sindoor Khela, Dhunuchi Naach & Dhak: Durga Bari Lights Up For Pujo

Mumbai’s oldest Durga Puja is decked in festive finery as devotion and tradition are on full display

Anita AikaraUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Sindoor Khela |

The Bengali Committee in South Mumbai have come together to bring the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Puja 2025 to life. Five days have been dedicated in prayer and devotion to Durga Maa at the annual celebrations and as devotees revel in the festivities, one will find tradition, legacy and community spirit in plenty at this pandal.

At the Maha Navami celebrations at Durga Bari, devotees performed the Dhunuchi Dance with religious fervor. Women dressed in traditional Bengali sarees danced without inhibitions as they surrendered to the goddess. It was a sight to behold to watch a few young men also not only participating in the dance but also nailing it. It is only here that the naach can be done with flowers instead of fire on Navami night.

Few know that the Dhunuchi Dance carries great religious and spiritual symbolism. The dance is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Usually performed on the evening of Maha Navami, it is seen as a huge celebration, as devotees get ready to bid goodbye to Durga Maa. Dhunuchi is an incense burner made from earthenware and as the smell of dhuno or the smoke spreads in the air, it is seen as a sign of prosperity.

The celebrations ended with Sindoor Khela on Maha Dashami where devotees drenched themselves in the colour red. As Durga Maa heads back to the Himalayas, this play with vermillion is a tradition followed by married women and members of the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti danced with joy as they bid farewell to Maa by applying sindoor first to her idol and then to everyone around them. 

FPJ Shorts
'IIT-Kanpur Has Swallowed My Son': Father Breaks Down After Student Found Dead In Hostel Room
'IIT-Kanpur Has Swallowed My Son': Father Breaks Down After Student Found Dead In Hostel Room
Pune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre
Pune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre
GST Reforms Boost Uttar Pradesh's Economy, Empowering Artisans & MSMEs With Lower Taxes & Global Competitiveness
GST Reforms Boost Uttar Pradesh's Economy, Empowering Artisans & MSMEs With Lower Taxes & Global Competitiveness
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X (Twitter) Review: 'Rom-Com Done Right'; Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Impresses Netizens
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X (Twitter) Review: 'Rom-Com Done Right'; Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Impresses Netizens

It was a celebration of womanhood, sisterhood, community bonds before the final immersion of the idol at Girgaum Chowpatty later that day. The day ‘blended joyous celebration with a heartfelt farewell’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sindoor Khela, Dhunuchi Naach & Dhak: Durga Bari Lights Up For Pujo

Sindoor Khela, Dhunuchi Naach & Dhak: Durga Bari Lights Up For Pujo

Triptii Dimri Sets Instagram Ablaze in Strapless Sequin Gown

Triptii Dimri Sets Instagram Ablaze in Strapless Sequin Gown

Dussehra 2025: All You Need To Know About Rituals & Mythological Tale Behind Vijayadashmi

Dussehra 2025: All You Need To Know About Rituals & Mythological Tale Behind Vijayadashmi

Why Sindur Khela Is Only Played By Married Women? Know Significance Behind This Durga Pujo Ritual

Why Sindur Khela Is Only Played By Married Women? Know Significance Behind This Durga Pujo Ritual

Why Dussehra Is Considered Auspicious Time To Buy New Things

Why Dussehra Is Considered Auspicious Time To Buy New Things