 Devotees Bid Goodbye To Durga Maa With Fun-Filled Sindoor Khela Celebrations - Watch VIDEO
Women at D.N. Nagar Puja took part in the Sindoor Khela, wishing everyone ‘Subho Bijoya’ as they smeared vermillion on each other

Anita AikaraUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
On Maha Vijayadashmi, devotees of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja bid goodbye to Goddess Durga with a joyous celebration of Sindoor Khela. As women joined in the Sindoor Utsav, they danced and played with vermillion, before Durga Maa’s immersion. Dressed in the iconic white sari with a red border, the women stuck to the traditional theme, as they joined in the celebrations.

The entire pandal came alive with the chants of ‘Subho Bijoya’ as women wished everyone while applying sindoor on each other.
As a woman blew a conch in the distance, another one wiped the face of Durga Maa with the ends of her pallu. With two betel nut leaves, she touched the goddess’ face and applied sindoor to her forehead, before offering her a sweet. The ritual continued with all the idols of Durga Maa’s children and then the devotees danced to joyous religious tunes as they played with vermillion.

Devotees experienced mixed emotions while bidding Durga Maa farewell. While they were sad to see her go, they were also happy that she would be coming back next year. Sindoor Khela marked the end of the five-day celebration. At Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga, Maa was welcomed with great aplomb and there was no stone left unturned in her farewell too.

