Mukesh Ambani, With Anant & Radhika, Offers New Year Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple; Netizens Wonder If It’s Becoming Their Yearly Tradition

Mukesh Ambani With Anant & Radhika Family Offers New Year Prayers At Dwarkadhish Temple; Netizens Wonder If It's Becoming Their Yearly Tradition

The Ambani family was spotted early this morning at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat, marking the beginning of the New Year with devotion and simplicity. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the temple along with his younger son, Anant Ambani, and daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani. The family was seen performing darshan quietly, keeping the visit low-key and rooted in tradition.

Radhika Ambani opted for an elegant yet understated ethnic look for the temple visit. She wore a beige kurta featuring subtle red embroidery, paired with red straight-fit pants that complemented the detailing. Completing the look with a matching beige dupatta and she chose to keep her appearance minimal, skipping heavy jewellery and makeup in keeping with the sanctity of the temple setting.

Anant Ambani looked traditionally stylish in a blue kurta-pyjama paired with a coordinated Nehru jacket, while Mukesh Ambani kept it classic in a white kurta-pyjama layered with a maroon jacket. The family’s simple attire and calm demeanour reflected a spiritual start to the year rather than a celebratory one.

Has Visiting Dwarkadhish Temple On New Year Become the Ambani Family's Tradition?

Interestingly, the visit has once again sparked curiosity about whether visiting the Dwarkadhish Temple has become an annual tradition for the Ambanis. The family was spotted at the same temple in the first week of January last year as well. Anant Ambani also visited the Dwarkadhish Temple in April 2025 to mark his 30th birthday.

Additionally, Mukesh Ambani was seen offering prayers at the temple with his mother in 2024, shortly after the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. These frequent visits over the past few years have led netizens to speculate that the Dwarkadhish Temple holds special spiritual significance for the family.