 Anant Ambani Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Attends Evening Aarti; Donates 5 Crore | WATCH
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited Director Anant Ambani on Monday, December 29, visited Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple and offered prayers. In the video shared by news agency ANI, during his visit, he offered a chaddar and also took part in the evening aarti.

Anant Ambani Donates Rs 5 crore to Temple Trust

According to Sai Baba Trust Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar, Anant Ambani donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. He added that discussions were also held about the trust’s various charitable activities. "Industrialist Anant Ambani visited the temple and performed Aarti. He then donated Rs 5 crore to the temple trust. Discussions regarding the trust's various charities were also held with him, and he assured donations in these activities, whenever needed..."

Lionel Messi Visit Anant Ambani's Vantara

On December 17, Lionel Messi ended his tour of India with a visit to Anant Ambani's Vantara reserve in Jamnagar. The Argentine legend, alongside teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul participated in a variety of religious festivities. In visuals that have since gone viral, the 38-year-old can be see chanting 'Jai Mata Di' during one of the offerings.

The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity in keeping with India's timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.

Videos of the Argentina legend chanting 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Har Har Mahadev' have gone viral on social media. The 38-year-old had a shawl wrapped around him by Anant Ambani, and bowed down before the idols at the reserve.

