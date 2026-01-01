Mumbai This Weekend: From Half Marathon To Bollywood Nights; 5 Best Plans To Kickstart 2026 | Book my show

The first weekend of 2026 is here, and Mumbai is already buzzing with energy, creativity, and celebration. From fitness-driven mornings to laughter-filled comedy nights and family-friendly workshops, the city has events lined up for everyone. Here are the five handpicked events that promise to set the tone for an exciting start to the new year.

Hitchki Nesco – Bollywood Night

Kick off the weekend with Hitchki’s high-energy BollyTech Night, where Bollywood classics meet techno beats. Known for its vibrant vibe, this night promises nonstop dancing and electric energy. Interestingly, there's no cover charge or entry fee for this one, and one can simply book a table.

When: This Weekend (2-hour event, 21+ only)

Where: Hitchki, Goregaon East

Aamchi Mumbai Half Marathon

Start your Sunday on a powerful note by being part of the Aamchi Mumbai Half Marathon. The marathon starts at Bandra Fort Garden with three categories of running distances. With multiple categories for men and women, the event is to promote fitness.

When: Sunday, January 4 | 5:00 AM

Where: Bandra Fort Garden, Mumbai

Magic Show By Magician O. P. Sharma Jr

Prepare to be amazed as internationally acclaimed magician O. P. Sharma Jr takes the stage. Known as one of India’s fastest magicians, his show is packed with jaw-dropping illusions, humour, and audience interaction, making it a perfect evening plan for families.

When: January 1–4 | 7:00 PM

Where: CIDCO Exhibition Centre Auditorium, Vashi

Pottery With Kids – Moxy Mumbai

At this fun-filled workshop, one can let their little ones get their hands dirty in the best way possible. Designed for all age groups, the session encourages creativity and hands-on learning as children explore the magic of clay in a relaxed, playful environment.

When: January 3 to January 11

Where: Moxy Mumbai, Andheri West

Ministry Of Jokes

End your day with laughter at Ministry of Jokes, a comedy showcase featuring a mix of popular and rising stand-up comedians. With names like Raghav Thakkar and Ameya Deshpande on the lineup. The event is every weekend.

When: Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday | 9:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Where: Love & Latte, Juhu