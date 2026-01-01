VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral

VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia's Stunning Dance Performance At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration | Instagram @

Bollywood and Punjabi cinema stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonam Bajwa set Goa’s club ablaze as they graced one of India’s biggest New Year’s Eve parties at Las Olas Beach Club, Baga Beach, on December 31, 2025. The star-studded beachfront celebration welcomed 2026 with electrifying performances, high-energy music, and a massive crowd that turned the venue into an astonishing celebration.

Tamannaah Bhatia took centre stage with her power-packed live performance, leaving the audience cheering as she danced to popular numbers amid a grand stage setup. Dressed in a glamorous red outfit that perfectly matched the New Year's party vibe, Tamannaah’s performance quickly became the highlight of the night.

WATCH VIDEO:

Several videos from the event surfaced online, showing fans screaming, recording, and dancing along as the actress owned the stage with her signature grace and energy.

Adding to the excitement, Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa was also seen delivering a stunning dance performance that had the crowd equally hooked. Clips circulating on social media show Sonam dancing confidently to upbeat tracks, drawing loud cheers from revellers.

The New Year’s Eve bash also featured live performances by popular singer Millind Gaba, along with sets by DJ Chetzz, DJ Swapnil, and DJ Mack Viera, who kept the music pumping till the early hours of 2026. With fireworks lighting up the sky and waves crashing in the background, the event truly lived up to its tag of being India’s biggest beach NYE party.

Videos from Las Olas Beach Club have since gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the performances and Goa’s unmatched party energy.

On the other hand, New York City too grandly welcomed 2026 with the iconic Times Square Ball Drop, as thousands of revellers gathered at the venue to witness one of the world’s most-watched New Year celebrations. Despite chilly winter temperatures, the atmosphere was electric as the final countdown began, marking the end of 2025 and the arrival of a new year filled with hope and anticipation.