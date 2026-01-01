 NYC Ball Drop: From Viral Midnight New Year's Kiss To Spectacular Fireworks, Revellers Flood Times Square | Pics & Videos
Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
NYC Ball Drop: From Viral Midnight New Year's Kiss To Spectacular Fireworks, Revellers Flood Times Square

New York City grandly welcomed 2026 with the iconic Times Square Ball Drop, as thousands of revellers gathered in the heart of Manhattan to witness one of the world’s most-watched New Year celebrations. Despite chilly winter temperatures, the atmosphere was electric as the final countdown began, marking the end of 2025 and the arrival of a new year filled with hope and anticipation.

As the illuminated crystal ball descended atop One Times Square, scenes of jubilation unfolded across the plaza, couples sharing emotional New Year’s kisses, friends hugging, and strangers celebrating together in the spirit of unity and joy.

This year’s ball drop held special significance, as the iconic sphere sparkled in red, white, and blue, the colours of the American flag, ushering in 2026 and symbolically launching the lead-up to celebrations for the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary. The moment was followed by a dazzling display of fireworks, showers of confetti, and live performances that added to the festive spectacle.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, a tradition that dates back more than a century, once again drew visitors from across the US and around the world. Stringent security arrangements were in place, with thousands of police personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the massive crowd.

As confetti rained down and fireworks lit up the skyline, New Yorkers and tourists alike rang in the New Year with optimism, love, and renewed energy, making the iconic NYC Ball Drop yet another unforgettable global moment to kick off 2026.

