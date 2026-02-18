Chinese Actress Yao Chen Dons Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Fiery Hand-Embroidered Gown At Award Show

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 18, 2026

When global red carpets meet Indian couture, magic happens, and this time, it was Chinese actress Yao Chen delivering the moment

The actress turned heads at the recent Weibo Awards 2026 in Beijing, stepping out in a fiery creation by ace Indian designer Rahul Mishra that was impossible to ignore

She wore the hand-embroidered ‘Ignis’ gradation gown from the designer’s Spring 2026 couture collection titled Alchemy

Featuring detailed beadwork and delicate thread embroidery, the piece beautifully captured the transformative power of fire through colour and texture

Taking the theme quite literally, Yao Chen paired the gown with dramatic orange and yellow feather accents framing her face, mimicking flickering flames

She accessorised with an exquisite ruby-and-diamond choker, coordinating earrings and statement rings

Her makeup featured radiant glass skin, softly shimmering eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a sleek, pushed-back wet-look

