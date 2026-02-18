 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Honouring The Legacy Of Fearless Maratha Warrior Who Founded Hindavi Swarajya
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is also known as Shiv Jayanti, which is celebrated every year on February 19. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The legendary warrior was known for his administrative skills, free-spirited approach, kindness, outstanding leadership, and many other skills. On the occasion of the 396th birth anniversary of the warrior king, let's take a look at the legendary warrior who dedicated his life to the nation.

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, in the Pune District of Maharashtra. He was named after a local deity, the Goddess Shivani Devi. Shivaji's father's name was Shahaji Bhosale, who was a Maratha general and served the Deccan Sultanates. The Deccan Sultanates were five late medieval Kingdoms of the Deccan Plateau. He founded Hindavi Swarajya (self-rule of the people) in the 17th century.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother was a fearless warrior

His mother's name was Jijabai Bhosale, who was also known as Jijamata. She was a skilled horse rider and famous for her sword-fighting style. Her skills, courage, and feeling of helping someone in need were reflected in her son when he became Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a king of the Maratha empire; however, his death marked the end of an era of Chhatrapati's rule.

Interesting facts to know about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a man of many talents. He was known for his guerrilla tactics and was also known as the "mountain rat" due to his stealthy warfare. His knowledge of religious texts like the Mahabharata and Ramayana showcased his intellectual depth.

As an excellent military planner, he was the first indigenous ruler of medieval India to lead his own naval force. His diverse skills and leadership qualities set him apart. He passed away at the age of 52 due to a Dysentery infection, marking the end of his rule.

