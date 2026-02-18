Ramadan 2026: Visit These Sacred Mosques In Mumbai On The Auspicious Occasion Of Ramazan

By: Sunanda Singh | February 18, 2026
Ramadan is one of the most significant festivals that is observed by Muslims around the world.
On the occasion of Ramadan, visit some of the popular mosques in Mumbai, which are mentioned in the following slides.
Haji Ali Dargah is the revered mosque and tomb, constructed in 1431, is dedicated to the Sufi saint Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari. It stands on a tiny islet in the Arabian Sea, accessible by a narrow causeway during low tide, and is a beautiful example of Indo-Islamic architecture.
Juma Masjid is a Sunni mosque in Mumbai. It is located in the Kalbadevi neighborhood near Crawford Market. The mosque was built in the 19th century in the Indo-Islamic style.
Tripadvisor
The Moghal Masjid, officially the Masjid-e-Iranian, is a Shia mosque which is situated in the Dongri area of Mumbai. The mosque was built in 1860 by Haji Mohammed Hussain Shiraz.
X/ @bisprad
The iconic Minara Masjid was built in the 19th century. It is also famous for its Ramadan Market.
Instagram/
Zakaria Masjid is a historic and ornate Sunni mosque which is located in the Pydhonie area of South Mumbai. Established approximately 200 years ago by the Cutchi Memon community, it remains one of the city's most prominent religious landmark.
Instagram/@rizwan._world
Raudat Tahera is another place to visit. The white marble mausoleum is a must-visit for those who want to seek solace.
Murtaza Aliasgar Raghib
Thanks For Reading!