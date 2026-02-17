 Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday
Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday

Religious authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE confirmed sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of Ramadan from Wednesday. The holy month, observed with fasting, prayer and charity, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The moon is expected to be visible in India on Wednesday evening.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Religious authorities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as other Middle Eastern countries, on Tuesday announced their decision regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon.

HaramainInfo, the social media account of Saudi Arabia’s main religious authority, confirmed that the crescent was sighted in the country’s eastern provinces. It added that Wednesday will be the first day of Ramadan.

Usually, the crescent moon is first spotted in Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some parts of India and Western countries, while Ramadan is observed a day later in India.

The crescent moon is likely to be visible on Wednesday, 18 February, between 6:15 pm and 6:45 pm in India.

article-image

During Ramadan, it is recommended to perform Taraweeh prayers, which are special night prayers, in addition to the five daily prayers.

Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the most sacred and widely observed months, which is celebrated with deep devotion by millions of Muslims worldwide.

The festival is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened religious consciousness, marking a period of fasting, prayer, and charity. The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is looked at as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah.

