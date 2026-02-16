When Is Ramadan 2026? Here's To Know Date And Significance Of The Sacred Month Of Fasting

When Is Ramadan 2026? | Photo Credit: Canva

Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the most sacred and widely observed months, which is celebrated with deep devotion by millions of Muslims worldwide. The festival is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and heightened religious consciousness, marking a period of fasting, prayer, and charity. The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is looked at as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah.

About Ramadan

The word Ramadan derives from the Arabic root r-m-ḍ specifically from the words ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which signifies intense scorching heat and dryness. The festival traditionally refers to the burning of sins through fasting and prayers. The word is sometimes related to ramdha, which means sun-baked sand.

Ramadan significance

The Ramadan festival goes beyond just abstaining from food and drink. It is a time for Muslims to engage in acts of kindness, seek forgiveness, and develop a stronger sense of empathy for those in need. This month-long journey of faith culminates in Eid-ul-Fitr, a joyous festival that signifies the end of fasting and a renewed commitment to righteousness.

Ramadan 2026: Date

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the first day of Ramadan is likely to be on or around February 18 or 19. The crescent moon during this month is first observed in Saudi Arabia, and that is why India observes Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia.

Ramadan: History

The observance of Ramadan is rooted in Islamic history and dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad. According to Islamic belief, it was during this month that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet by Angel Jibreel (Gabriel) in the Cave of Hira, near Mecca, in the year 610 CE. This event, known as Laylat al-Qadr (The Night of Power), is considered the most sacred night in Islamic tradition.

