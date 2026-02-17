Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Sole Hindu Minister In Tarique Rahman’s Cabinet?

Nitai Roy Chowdhury | X

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman on Tuesday took the oath as Prime Minister. Along with him, 25 leaders took the oath as cabinet ministers. Among the ministers sworn in was a leader from the Hindu community, Nitai Roy Chowdhury.

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury?

Nitai Roy Chowdhury is a veteran Bangladeshi politician and lawyer. He serves as the current Vice Chairman of the party. Chowdhury was sworn in as a minister and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Magura-2 constituency, where he defeated a candidate from Jamaat-e-Islami. Roy Chowdhury has been a vocal critic of the Awami League.

He was born in Magura district in 1949 and completed his early education at Magura Government College. Roy Chowdhury then attended the University of Dhaka, where he pursued law. Nitai Roy Chowdhury is married to Jhuma, and they have three children.

Although portfolio allocation has not yet been officially announced, local reports have suggested that he might be given the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. Earlier, Roy Chowdhury served as Youth and Sports Minister in the Hussain Muhammad Ershad government.

Who are the 25 cabinet ministers?

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khoshru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, Abu Jafar Md Zahid Hossain, Dr Khalilur Rahman (Technocrat), Abdul Awal Mintoo, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad, Mizanur Rahman Minu, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Zahir Uddin Swapon, Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid (Technocrat), Afroza Khanam Rita, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Asadul Habib Dulu, Md Asaduzzaman, Zakaria Taher, Dipen Dewan, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain, Fakir Mahbub Anam and Sheikh Rabiul Alam.