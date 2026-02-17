 LS Speaker Om Birla Hands PM Modi’s Congratulatory Letter To Tarique Rahman, Invites Him To Visit India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in in Dhaka and handed over a personal congratulatory letter from PM Narendra Modi. Birla also invited Rahman to visit India. Both sides expressed optimism about strengthening India-Bangladesh ties and advancing people-centric cooperation for mutual wellbeing.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s newly elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, personally handed over a congratulatory letter from Narendra Modi to the Bangladeshi leader.

The meeting took place in Dhaka following the formation of the new government. During the courtesy call, Birla extended Prime Minister Modi’s warm wishes and formally invited Tarique Rahman to visit India.

Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, shared photographs of the interaction on X. He wrote that Prime Minister Rahman conveyed his greetings to India and Prime Minister Modi during the meeting with the visiting Lok Sabha Speaker. Hamidullah added that Birla delivered India’s best wishes and invitation, and that both leaders expressed optimism about strengthening cooperation focused on the wellbeing of people in both nations.

Separately, Birla also shared images from the swearing-in ceremony on X, stating that he was glad to attend the event marking the formation of the new government in Bangladesh. He reaffirmed that India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s efforts to build a democratic, progressive, and inclusive nation.

BNP Chief Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM At National Parliament
article-image

The exchange of messages and invitation signals continued diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Dhaka, with both sides indicating their intent to deepen bilateral ties through people-centric initiatives and collaboration.

