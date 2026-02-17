 'India Does Not Participate In Global Innovation; It Leads It': Macron At Innovation Forum In Mumbai - WATCH
Emmanuel Macron praised India for leading global innovation at the India–France Innovation Forum in Mumbai. He cited Indian CEOs heading companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, and Chanel. Macron called France a “steadfast partner” in Make in India, emphasising joint defence projects, next-gen engines, advanced aircraft, and the TRISHNA satellite, showcasing strong bilateral ties.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday praised India as a global innovation leader, saying the country does not just participate in innovation, it leads it. Speaking at the India–France Innovation Forum in Mumbai, he highlighted that the CEOs of Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Palo Alto Networks and Chanel are of Indian origin.

Not just this, the French President also reaffirmed France’s commitment to India, saying, “We are here. We want to be here with you. And we are not leaving.”

While speaking at the India–France Innovation Forum, the French President also highlighted France’s role as a “steadfast partner” in the Make in India initiative, particularly in the defence sector, highlighting joint efforts to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft and submarines. He also added that this is just not a defence contract, but 'a series of defence contracts.'

Described bilateral ties as a “sovereign alliance”, Macron also said, "Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea and in the sky, not by default but by conviction. And our cooperation is also crucial in the space sector. The development of the TRISHNA satellite shows what we can achieve when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together..."

