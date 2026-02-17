 No Free Cars Or Plots: BNP MPs Take Stand Against Official Privileges
BNP’s newly elected MPs have decided to decline duty-free vehicles and government plots ahead of party chief Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister. The decision was taken at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 45 government vehicles have been arranged for incoming ministers at the National Parliament Secretariat.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Newly elected Members of Parliament from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have collectively decided not to accept duty-free vehicles or government-allotted plots, according to media reports from Bangladesh.

The decision was taken during a parliamentary party meeting held after 11:30 am on Tuesday. The meeting took place just hours before BNP chief Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister.

The development was confirmed to journalists by Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the party’s media cell, who said the lawmakers had agreed to forgo the state privileges typically extended to MPs.

The move comes at a significant political moment, as the new government prepares to assume office following the oath-taking ceremony. The decision is being seen as a symbolic gesture by the party’s legislators ahead of formally taking up their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, preparations for the formation of the new Cabinet were visible at the National Parliament Secretariat. A total of 45 government vehicles have been readied for the incoming ministers. The vehicles were seen lined up outside Building No. 1 of the Secretariat.

Officials said the vehicles were arranged by the Ministry of Public Administration through the Department of Government Transport, in accordance with requirements set by the Cabinet Division.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladesh’s political landscape, with the BNP leadership signaling a message of restraint even as administrative arrangements for the new ministers move ahead.

