 BNP Chief Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM At National Parliament
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBNP Chief Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM At National Parliament

BNP Chief Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM At National Parliament

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban after his party won 209 of 297 seats in the 13th parliamentary elections. With Jamaat-e-Islami securing 68 seats and Awami League barred from polls, Rahman’s oath marks a major political transition in the country.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at around 4:15 pm local time.

The event took place at the National Parliament complex’s South Plaza to accommodate nearly 1,200 guests. Alongside Rahman, 25 BNP lawmakers were sworn in as cabinet ministers, while 24 other newly elected MPs took oath as state ministers.

In the recently concluded 13th Parliamentary elections, the BNP secured a commanding majority, winning 209 of the 297 seats. The right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami claimed 68 seats. The Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was barred from contesting the polls.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Arrives In Dhaka For Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony
article-image

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to all 297 newly elected members of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad. According to a parliamentary secretariat release, the lawmakers first took oath as Members of Parliament and subsequently as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

FPJ Shorts
Next Instalment Of PM Kisan Yojana Expected To Be Disbursed Soon
Next Instalment Of PM Kisan Yojana Expected To Be Disbursed Soon
Up to ₹12 Lakh Tax-Free Income? 5 Major Benefits Of The New Tax Regime You Should Know
Up to ₹12 Lakh Tax-Free Income? 5 Major Benefits Of The New Tax Regime You Should Know
What Happens If Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Is Washed Out? Super 8 Drama Intensifies In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
What Happens If Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Is Washed Out? Super 8 Drama Intensifies In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya

The BNP has scheduled a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Building to formally elect its parliamentary leader. BNP standing committee member Salah Uddin Ahmed stated that, as leader of the majority party, Tarique Rahman would assume the office of Prime Minister.

Rahman’s swearing-in marks a significant political shift in Bangladesh following a decisive electoral outcome.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BNP Chief Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM At National Parliament
BNP Chief Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM At National Parliament
Bangladesh: India Hawks Salahuddin Ahmed, Nurul Haque Nur Find Place In Tarique Rahman Ministry
Bangladesh: India Hawks Salahuddin Ahmed, Nurul Haque Nur Find Place In Tarique Rahman Ministry
BJP Slams Yunus Over ‘Expansionist’ Remarks; Claims 80-Year-Old ‘Dream’ To Subjugate Assam...
BJP Slams Yunus Over ‘Expansionist’ Remarks; Claims 80-Year-Old ‘Dream’ To Subjugate Assam...
'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To...
'Rivalry Ends, Respect Endures': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among Ex-Cricket Captains Appeal To...
Catch Me If You Can: Emmanuel Macron’s Quest to Jog Every Continent Before Breakfast
Catch Me If You Can: Emmanuel Macron’s Quest to Jog Every Continent Before Breakfast