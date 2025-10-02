'Use A Net': 27-Year-Old Trapeze Artist Plunges To Death Mid-Performance In German Circus, Internet Reacts

Mid-Performance In German Circus |

A night of entertainment turned into horror when a 27-year-old trapeze artist lost her life mid-performance at a circus in Bautzen, eastern Germany. As per reports, the tragic incident unfolded on September 28 at the Paul Busch Circus, leaving both the live audience and the online world shaken

The artist, identified as Marina B from Mallorca, Spain, was performing a solo trapeze stunt when she suddenly fell from a height of nearly five meters. According to New York Post, the packed tent echoed with screams as shocked parents shielded their children’s eyes from the distressing scene. Despite emergency services arriving swiftly, police confirmed that Marina died instantly on the spot.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fall. While some believe it was a tragic accident, Ralf Huppertz, chief of Germany’s circus association, told to Bild that a sudden health issue may have played a role. “It’s unusual for a well-trained artist like Marina to not survive a fall from that height. Perhaps she got dizzy on the trapeze,” he explained.

A circus employee also told Bild, “We can’t believe what’s happened,” expressing the shock felt within the troupe. Meanwhile, police spokesperson Stefan Heiduck confirmed Marina was not using a safety rope during her act. “She decides for herself whether to use a safety rope,” he said, adding that no other performers were in the ring at the time.

Internet Reacts

The news quickly spread across social media, where netizens flooded her Instagram comment sections with grief and concern. Many mourned the loss with simple tributes like “RIP,” while others questioned the safety measures in circus performances. One user commented, “Nothing is worth your life! Nada! Circus owner: Use a net!” Another heartbroken fan wrote, “This is heartbreaking.” Others chose to focus on Marina’s passion for her craft, with one remarking, “Died doing what she loved the most.”