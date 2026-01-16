 'Mumbai In Miniature': Google India Shares Animated Version Of The Nostalgic Cityscapes Made By Gemini | VIDEO
Google India has struck a nostalgic chord with netizens after sharing a visually captivating video that reimagines Mumbai in miniature form. Created using Google’s AI assistant Gemini AI, the short clip offers a charming, scaled-down version of the city while celebrating everything that makes Mumbai instantly recognisable.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Google India has struck a nostalgic chord with netizens after sharing a visually captivating video that reimagines Mumbai in miniature form. Created using Google’s AI assistant Gemini AI, the short clip offers a miniature version of the city while celebrating everything that makes Mumbai iconic.

The video beautifully captures Mumbai’s iconic skyline and landmarks, blending the old with the new. From the curve of Marine Drive and the bustling streets of Colaba Causeway to the modern marvel of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the miniature city highlights Mumbai’s high-end infrastructure and urban energy. At the same time, it pays tribute to the city’s soul by featuring beloved, nostalgic spots that hold a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video featured “Pinterest-worthy” locations woven into the video, including the iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema, the legendary Ashok Vada Pav stall in Dadar, Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, and the lively Juhu Chowpatty. This thoughtful mix of cityscapes and everyday cultural landmarks has resonated strongly with audiences online.

Shared across Google India’s social media platforms, the post has been gaining rapid traction, with users praising the detailing, creativity, and emotional connection of the miniature recreation. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Mumbai in miniature. Still iconic. Which city should we do next?”, a line that has further fuelled engagement, with followers enthusiastically suggesting other Indian cities for future editions.

Google Gemini Gets New Personal Intelligence Feature

Google has introduced Personal Intelligence for Gemini, allowing the AI assistant to connect with apps like Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and search history for personalised responses. The opt-in feature can retrieve specific user information for tasks like shopping or travel planning. Users retain control over connected apps, privacy settings, and can disable personalisation anytime.

