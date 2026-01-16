Know What's Inside Tata Mumbai Marathon's BIB Kit & Free Samples | Instagram @aranakkalk

With the Tata Mumbai Marathon just days away, excitement is running high among fitness enthusiasts across the city. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 18, the iconic marathon is set to return bigger and better this year, drawing tens of thousands of runners to Mumbai’s streets.

Ahead of race day, organisers hosted a three-day Get Fit Expo at the Kalina campus of Mumbai University, where registered participants are collecting their BIB kits. The expo also served as a hub for fitness brands, interactive sessions, and race-day essentials.

Adding to the buzz, a runner shared an unboxing video of the official BIB kit on social media, giving viewers a detailed look at what participants receive this year. The video has since caught attention online, especially among first-time marathoners.

WATCH VIDEO:

The BIB kit includes the official Tata Mumbai Marathon T-shirt, designed for comfort and performance, along with a blue marathon-branded cap. Runners also receive a small backpack to carry essentials on race day and a personalised race marquee band that grants exclusive entry to the event. To keep participants hydrated and energised, the kit features refreshing drinks such as Limonata and Bisleri POP.

Fitness and nutrition brands have also added value to the kit with complimentary samples. These include pre-workout and whey protein samples from MuscleBlaze, supplements from Shelcal Total, and free samples from GNC stores. Additionally, runners receive discount coupons from Reliance, making the kit rewarding.

Read Also TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Health Tests To Do Before Participating In The Mega Event

This year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon is expected to see record participation, with over 70,000 runners registered across categories. New route sections, including stretches along the Coastal Road, promise a scenic and memorable race-day experience. The 2026 edition marks the 21st year of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and is being hailed as Asia’s largest and richest road race, boasting a prize pool exceeding ₹3.5 crore.