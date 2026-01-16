Bella Hadid Goes Full Bombshell In Scorching Red, Barely-Covered Dress For The Beauty Premiere

X (@msivyinmisery)

Bella Hadid knows exactly how to make an entrance, and her latest red-carpet moment proves she's stepping into 2026 with unapologetic drama. Marking her first major appearance of the year, the supermodel turned actor lit up New York City at the premiere of FX's upcoming series The Beauty, effortlessly blending high fashion with cinematic flair.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Decoding Bella's fiery red look

Held at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, the premiere saw Hadid arrive in a jaw-dropping red couture creation from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Designed with a high halter neckline, the bold gown featured panels of opaque silk intersected with sheer chiffon, forming diamond-shaped cut-outs along the waist and thighs. The silhouette hugged her frame before flowing into a gauzy skirt finished with a dramatic train, delivering equal parts elegance and edge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Staying true to a head-to-toe scarlet theme, Bella paired the dress with sleek red stilettos, letting the colour story do all the talking. Accessories were equally stunning with diamond stud earrings and statement rings by Chopard that added sparkle without distracting from the architectural drama of the gown. Her beauty look leaned classic bombshell with bronzed skin, smoky eyes, nude lips and hair pulled back into a tight, polished bun.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fashion watchers also noted a subtle nod to method dressing. The fiery red hue echoed the red leather motorcycle suit Hadid reportedly wears in The Beauty, where she plays Ruby, a supermodel whose life takes a dark turn after a mysterious STD promises instant beauty with deadly consequences.

The series, created by Ryan Murphy, also stars Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Anthony Ramos, and Isabella Rossellini; and will premiere on January 21.