Desmond Scott Caught Kissing 24-Year-Old Houston Model In Viral Video Amid Kristy Sarah Divorce Controversy: Who Is Marissa Springer, The New Woman In His Life?

If you've been following the viral kissing clip that set social media abuzz recently, there's now a major update. Just days after Desmond Scott’s divorce from Kristy Sarah became public, the internet was flooded with a video showing the influencer and celebrity chef sharing an intimate moment with a mystery woman at a Houston bar. While the footage sparked intense speculation, the woman’s identity has now been revealed, finally putting a name and face to the viral moment that everyone has been talking about.

Who is Marissa Springer?

According to TMZ, the woman in the video is Marissa Springer, a 24-year-old Houston-based model and influencer. Springer is also a graduate student currently pursuing a master's degree in business. She is part of the University of Houston's Bauer Graduate & Professional Programs (Class of 2024) and holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and management.

Beyond academics, Springer has steadily built a career in fashion, beauty, and digital content. Her interest in the industry began early. As per the reports, as a teenager, she earned money doing makeup for school dances, weddings, and local events, later securing a cosmetology license. By 17, she had also stepped into modelling, gradually expanding her portfolio.

In a profile shared by the UH Bauer Graduate & Professional Programs, Springer spoke about how college shaped her confidence. "Before college I was scared to talk to anybody. Bauer taught me about networking and self-marketing and helped me have the confidence to start going the extra mile when I was on shoots," she said.

Springer has since blended modelling with brand collaborations, music video appearances, and content creation. She frequently posts videos about student life, behind-the-scenes moments from shoots, and light-hearted comedy sketches.

Known for her focus on networking, Springer has openly shared her long-term goal of owning a modelling agency someday. Despite her online presence, sources cited by TMZ claim she was unaware of Desmond Scott's influencer-level fame at the time they met and believed he was single.

Inside the viral Houston bar video

The now-viral clip, published by TMZ, was reportedly filmed on January 11, 2026, at a bar in Houston. The footage shows Desmond sitting with Springer on his lap, the two kissing and embracing, seemingly unconcerned about being filmed. The pair allegedly met earlier that same night at the bar Sante through a mutual friend and were seen drinking together after an "instant spark", as per sources quoted by TMZ.

The video surfaced just a day after reports confirmed Kristy Sarah had filed for divorce in Harris County, Texas, citing infidelity and stating reconciliation was not possible. The close timing intensified online speculation, though no direct link between Springer and the allegations in the divorce filing has been established.

As of now, neither Desmond nor his representatives have publicly commented on the video or the identification of Springer, keeping the controversy firmly in the spotlight.

Desmond's statement after divorce

Following the divorce reports, Desmond addressed the situation via an Instagram Story on Sunday, January 11. Apologising publicly, he wrote that he was deeply aware of the disappointment the news had caused.

"Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been," he stated.

He further acknowledged his mistakes, writing, "During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce. I ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives."

Desmond also thanked followers for their support over the years and shared that he plans to continue focusing on his culinary journey while co-parenting his children.

Desmond and Kristy had been married for over 11 years and share two sons, Vance and Westin.