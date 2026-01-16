 Days After Kristy Scott Divorce, Desmond Scott Seen Kissing Mystery Woman In Viral Houston Bar Video
Days After Kristy Scott Divorce, Desmond Scott Seen Kissing Mystery Woman In Viral Houston Bar Video

Days after internet sensation Kristy Scott filed for divorce, Desmond Scott was spotted kissing a mystery woman in a viral Houston bar video. The clip surfaced amid reports that infidelity led to the split. After the divorce, Desmond apologised publicly, admitted to making mistakes, and reaffirmed his commitment to co-parenting their two children.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Desmond's intimate video in Houston Bar goes viral | Image Courtesy: TMZ

Just days after news of his divorce surfaced, internet personality Desmond Scott has found himself at the centre of fresh controversy. A viral video allegedly showing the celebrity chef sharing intimate moments with a mystery woman at a Houston bar has taken social media by storm, fuelling speculation around the timing of his split from long-time partner Kristy Scott

Desmond's intimate video in Houston Bar sparks buzz

The clip, shared by TMZ, is said to have been filmed on January 11, 2026, inside a bar in Houston, Texas. In the footage, Desmond appears visibly relaxed as he sits closely with an unidentified woman, who is seen perched on his lap. The two are shown kissing and embracing, seemingly unconcerned about being recorded.

With no audio context or additional details provided, the brief video has nonetheless triggered intense online chatter, largely due to how soon it emerged after the divorce filing became public.

Check out the video below:

Why the timing raised eyebrows

The video surfaced just a day after reports confirmed that influencer Kristy Scott had filed for divorce in Harris County, Texas. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kristy stated that reconciliation was not possible, reportedly citing infidelity as the reason behind the separation.

article-image

The appearance of another woman so soon after the filing led many to question whether the bar sighting was linked to the allegations mentioned in the legal paperwork. However, there has been no confirmation about the woman’s identity or her connection to Desmond.

As of now, neither Desmond nor his representatives have addressed the viral clip directly.

Inside Kristy and Desmond Scott’s divorce

Kristy Scott, a popular social media personality known for her playful and often viral videos with Desmond, reportedly filed for divorce on December 30, 2025. The couple had been married for over 11 years and share two sons, Vance and Westin.

Kristy and Desmond's love story began early. The two met at the age of 14 and tied the knot in 2014. Over the years, they built a strong online following by sharing snippets of their family life, making the news of their split particularly shocking for fans.

Desmond's statement after divorce

Following the divorce reports, Desmond addressed the situation via an Instagram Story on Sunday, January 11. Apologising publicly, he wrote that he was deeply aware of the disappointment the news had caused.

"Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been," he stated.

Check out the full statement below:

He further acknowledged his mistakes, writing, "During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce. I ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives."

Desmond also thanked followers for their support over the years and shared that he plans to continue focusing on his culinary journey while co-parenting his children.

