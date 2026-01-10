Social Media Star Kristy Scott Files For Divorce From Husband Desmond Scott After 11 Years Of Marriage, Cites Infidelity: Report

Photo Via Instagram

American social media star Kristy Scott, known for sharing fun videos with her husband Desmond Scott, including clips of her wearing high heels, performing cartwheels, and running around the house or streets to test them, has reportedly filed for divorce after more than 11 years of marriage, leaving fans shocked.

Kristy Scott Files For Divorce From Husband Desmond Scott

According to TMZ, Kristy allegedly cited infidelity as the reason for the split, stating that it completely eliminated any reasonable chance of reconciliation. TMZ obtained the court documents from Harris County, Texas. Reportedly, the couple will soon stop living together as husband and wife.

Reports state that Kristy filed the paperwork on December 30, 2025.

Their last video together was posted on December 10, 2025.

Over the years, they built The Scotts into a family brand with millions of followers worldwide, around 16 million on TikTok, millions more on Instagram, and nearly 5 million subscribers on their YouTube channel by late 2025.

Kristy and Desmond met at the age of 14. They got married in 2014 and have two children, sons Vance and Westin.

Earlier, on their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple reflected on spending a decade together and spoke about the success of their marriage. Speaking to PEOPLE, they said, "We have been best friends since teenagers and that’s never changed. We focus on genuinely having fun, constantly laughing, keeping things light and spontaneous and finding humor in everyday life. 10 years flew by, we’ve literally grown up together and navigated life together."

The duo also co-own a production company called Meant To Be Films, which captures wedding content in a storytelling format documenting 'the love, the laughs, and joyful tears.'