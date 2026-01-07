Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban OFFICIALLY Divorced After 19 Years Of Marriage, No Alimony Or Child Support

Actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban are officially divorced! The couple began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2006 at Australia's Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel. Their divorce comes just over three months after they announced their separation, following court proceedings in Nashville on Tuesday, January 6.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Officially Divorced

Reportedly, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have agreed on no alimony or child support. The couple shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. According to Page Six, they have waived all rights to spousal and child support. As per their agreement, the daughters will live with Nicole for 306 days a year, while Urban will spend time with them 'every other weekend.'

Couple To Not Pay Child Support

The report further states that both have agreed not to pay child support, citing their reported monthly incomes of over $100,000 each. They have also decided that all property, including investments, bank accounts, household furniture, appliances, vehicles, and personal items, will be divided by mutual agreement, with each retaining what they currently possess.

No Alimony And Spousal Support

Additionally, all alimony and spousal support claims have been waived, with both parties responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.

According to the parenting plan for their daughters, Faith, 15, and Sunday, 17, Nicole and Keith are required to "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced."

Kidman also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise