 Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

According to a report, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separated, and have not been living together since the beginning of summer this year. The reason behind their separation is not yet known. If we talk about the age gap between them, Nicole is four months older than Keith. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Nicole Kidman

One of the most famous Hollywood couples, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways. According to a report in TMZ, they have been separated and are not living together since the beginning of summer this year. While the couple is yet to give any confirmation on the report, it is also not yet confirmed whether they will head for a divorce.

Nicole and Keith got married on June 25, 2006. They have two kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The news about their separation has shocked one and all, as they have been married for more than 19 years.

Read Also
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: Report
article-image

What's The Age Gap Between Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban?

Nicole was born on June 20, 1967, and she is currently 58 years old. Meanwhile, Keith was born on October 26, 1967, and right now, he is 57 years old. However, in just a few days, he will be turning 58.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts
Nagaland Police Rolls Out Major Recruitment Drive For 1,176 Constable Posts
'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO
'Should Have Listened To Police': DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK Chief Vijay Over Karur Stampede - VIDEO
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar

Well, both were born in the same year, and the age gap between them is just four months. Nicole is four months older than Keith.

Read Also
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Love Story Was A True Fairytale: Know How He Proposed To Her
article-image

Nicole Kidman Marriages

Before Keith, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise. Nicole and Tom got married on December 24, 1990, and on August 8, 2001, they got divorced.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separation Reason?

The reason behind Nicole and Keith's separation is not yet known. However, sources told TMZ that it is one-sided, and the actress has been trying to save her marriage. While she is staying with her children and taking care of them, Keith has moved out of their family home.

A source said, "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...

Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli...

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli...

'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj...

'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj...

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Sydney Sweeney Wears Britney Spears' Iconic 'Circus' Outfit At Her Space-Themed 28th Birthday Party

Sydney Sweeney Wears Britney Spears' Iconic 'Circus' Outfit At Her Space-Themed 28th Birthday Party