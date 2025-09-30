Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Instagram: Nicole Kidman

One of the most famous Hollywood couples, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways. According to a report in TMZ, they have been separated and are not living together since the beginning of summer this year. While the couple is yet to give any confirmation on the report, it is also not yet confirmed whether they will head for a divorce.

Nicole and Keith got married on June 25, 2006. They have two kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The news about their separation has shocked one and all, as they have been married for more than 19 years.

Read Also Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: Report

What's The Age Gap Between Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban?

Nicole was born on June 20, 1967, and she is currently 58 years old. Meanwhile, Keith was born on October 26, 1967, and right now, he is 57 years old. However, in just a few days, he will be turning 58.

Well, both were born in the same year, and the age gap between them is just four months. Nicole is four months older than Keith.

Nicole Kidman Marriages

Before Keith, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise. Nicole and Tom got married on December 24, 1990, and on August 8, 2001, they got divorced.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separation Reason?

The reason behind Nicole and Keith's separation is not yet known. However, sources told TMZ that it is one-sided, and the actress has been trying to save her marriage. While she is staying with her children and taking care of them, Keith has moved out of their family home.

A source said, "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home."