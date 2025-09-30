Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Love Story Was A True Fairytale: Know How He Proposed To Her

Hollywood is no stranger to high-profile romances, but few have captured hearts the way Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage did. Often celebrated as the ultimate celebrity love story, the couple’s journey spanned nearly two decades before reports of their separation surfaced in September 2025. According to insiders, the pair had quietly parted ways months earlier in June 2025, marking the end of a marriage admired around the world.

How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban meet?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s romance began in January 2005 at the G’Day USA event in Los Angeles, an annual celebration honoring Australians excelling in the arts and entertainment industries. Both Kidman, a celebrated actress from Sydney, and Urban, the Queensland-born country music star, were in attendance. Although sparks flew, Keith took his time making the first move. Nicole later revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she was smitten immediately but had to wait four months before Keith reached out.

Despite the delay, Keith vividly remembered the moment he first saw her, once telling Oprah that she seemed to “glide across the room.” That initial meeting eventually blossomed into one of Hollywood’s most beloved relationships.

The early days of their romance

Nicole and Keith began dating in 2005. On Nicole’s birthday that same year, Keith surprised her at her New York apartment at 5 a.m., holding a bouquet of gardenias. It was a grand romantic gesture that convinced Nicole he was “the man I hoped I would marry.” At the time, Nicole was 38 years old and Keith was 37, an age gap that became a curious talking point, though the difference was less than a year.

Their fairytale wedding in sydney

The couple tied the knot on June 25, 2006, in a romantic candlelit ceremony at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in Manly, Sydney. The glamorous affair saw Nicole wearing a custom Balenciaga gown designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, worth around $20,000. She arrived in a vintage Rolls Royce, waving at fans gathered outside the venue.

The wedding guest list included Hollywood stars and close friends such as Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman, and Russell Crowe. Family played an equally important role, Nicole’s sister Antonia and daughter Isabella (from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise) were part of her wedding party.

Building a family together

Following their marriage, Nicole and Keith built a life together in Nashville, Tennessee, while also maintaining residences in Australia and the U.S. They welcomed two daughters: Sunday Rose, born July 7, 2008, and Faith Margaret, born December 28, 2010. Sunday has reportedly shown an interest in modeling, while Faith appears to be exploring her musical side, inspired by her father.

Nicole is also a mother to two adopted children from her marriage to Tom Cruise: Isabella (Bella), born in 1992, and Connor, born in 1995. Bella is an artist living in London, while Connor resides in Florida.

Challenges behind the scenes

While Nicole and Keith were often seen as a picture-perfect couple, they faced struggles like any marriage. Keith has openly discussed his past battle with substance abuse and the importance of Nicole’s support in his recovery. Together, they navigated personal challenges and the demands of high-profile careers, often crediting their shared values and communication for keeping them strong.

Despite this, reports suggest that the pressures of maintaining a long-distance relationship, combined with demanding schedules, may have contributed to their eventual split. Neither has publicly addressed the details of their separation, but the announcement in 2025 still came as a shock to many.