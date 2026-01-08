Anupamaa Written Update, January 8: Pakhi Decides To Marry Diwakar Despite Entire Family Going Against Her

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, January 8: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama scolding her daughter Pakhi for announcing her decision to marry Diwakar. Rahi and Prem intervene, and Rahi explains what Diwakar did to her. However, Diwakar narrates his side of the story, claiming he was not at fault and alleging that Rahi had been giving him signals.

Diwakar justifies himself by saying, "Mai mard hun, thoda sa behak gaya (sic)." Shocked and enraged by his statement, Rahi slaps him. Anupama also calls out Diwakar for his inappropriate remarks. Despite this, Pakhi refuses to believe anyone and instead takes Diwakar’s side.

Pakhi claims that she already knew everything and continues to label Diwakar as the "victim" while blaming Rahi. She further states that she does not care about her family’s opinion, as she trusts Diwakar more. When Pakhi questions Anupama’s right to interfere in her life, Anupama reminds her that she is her mother and has stood by her through every high and low. Pakhi insists that she has lived her entire life for her daughter Ishani, but now wants to live for herself.

The entire family tries to convince Pakhi that Diwakar is not a good person. When Ishani is asked to intervene, she says that if Anu Maa believes Diwakar is wrong, then he must be. Ignoring everyone’s advice, Pakhi announces that she will marry Diwakar, stating that it is her life and she wants to take the decision without considering anyone else.

As the family urges Pakhi to reconsider, Diwakar kneels down and seeks Anupama’s forgiveness. While Anupama and Prem ask him to leave, Ansh intervenes and tells them to go ahead and get married if they want, without ruining his happiness. He then asks everyone to start preparing, as Pakhi once again declares that she will marry Diwakar without thinking about anyone else.

Meanwhile, Gautam is seen laughing evilly, predicting that Ansh and Prarthana’s god-bharai ceremony will be filled with drama. At the same time, Rahi senses that more chaos is yet to unfold.

Later, when Pakhi returns home, Anupama enters her room and is left shocked to see her trying on a red saree. Pakhi shows her the saree gifted by Diwakar.

The episode ends with the promo showing Ansh seeking Anupama’s opinion about a decision. Anupama advises that if the decision makes the couple happy and does not harm anyone, then it is the right one, leaving Ansh overjoyed as he hugs her. Cut to the Kothari house, where Motiba announces that she will go to the farmhouse as she does not wish to face Anupama during Prarthana’s god-bharai ceremony. Prarthana then reveals that Anupama and her family will not be coming.