 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 8: Anita Dies After Revealing Abhira & Meher's Connection
In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira gets to know about Meher killing her driver. Abhira is left heartbroken as she sees Anita (Meher's victim) drying in front of her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 8: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Thursday) begins with Abhira realizing the connection between the woman she met at the toy shop (Anita) and Meher and Armaan's case. As she rushes to Anita's house, Abhira panics, fearing that the woman has added poison to Armaan's juice. Meanwhile, Armaan is seen drinking the juice, but Abhira later gets to know that the woman did not put any poison in it.

Anita then drinks the poison herself, urging Abhira to listen to her story as she has only 10 minutes left. She reveals that her husband did not take advantage of Meher; instead, Meher killed him out of anger because of her. A flashback shows Meher losing a prize to Abhira. On the same day, Meher leaves the event in anger. The driver, acting on advice from Meher's father not to let her drive, tries to stop her by forcefully making her sit in the backseat. In a fit of rage, Meher hits him with a bottle, leading to his death. The entire scenario was heard by Anita as she was on call with her husband (the driver).

The revelation leaves Abhira heartbroken, insisting that Armaan could not have made such a mistake. Anita continues to cry, claiming that her husband will now suffer the same fate as her husband did.

Meanwhile, Meher tells her father that she likes Armaan. Her father explains why he chose Armaan for her case. Meher asserts that Armaan is not a puppet who will continue to save her blindly in the future. Her father, however, warns her to be careful, saying he has done a lot for her case.

While Anita is dying, Abhira asks why she didn’t tell the truth in court. The woman confesses that if Meher had been jailed, her father would have killed her and her daughter. She dies after urging Abhira to fight the case and take care of her daughter Vani, as if she were her own. Abhira promises to protect Vaani and not let her come in between the fight of rich and the poor.

