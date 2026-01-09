Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Mahadev Worries About His Future Daughter-In-Law Breaking His Family

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons (Friday) begins with Mahadev and his family returning home after no one shows up for their 25th wedding anniversary party. As they are about to enter the house, Bhanu and her family step out and mock them, taunting Mahadev for finally realising his worth. Mahadev, however, claps back saying that at least he has a wife and children with whom he can share happy moments, something Bhanu will never experience.

As Bhanu continues to provoke Mahadev, Vidya steps in to support her husband. She reminds Bhanu that their father had accepted her relationship, but Bhanu herself never did. Vidya adds that while she may not be able to be a good sister to her, she urges Bhanu to at least behave like a good neighbour.

Bhanu then pretends to show concern for her sister, claiming she wants to mend their relationship. However, the moment turns bitter when she asks Dheeraj to state his surname, mocking him for not having a father or a surname. Dheeraj responds firmly, stating that his father’s name is Mahadev, and that is the surname they all proudly use.

Bhanu continues to insult Mahadev, calling him "naali ka keeda," and claims that her father picked him up from the gutter. She goes on to curse Mahadev, saying a day will come when his own son will betray him, just as he betrayed her father, making him realise the pain she is enduring.

Bhanu then enters her house, breaking down in tears. Soon after, a beggar approaches Mahadev asking for food. Mahadev stops him and offers a full plate of food. Gradually, more workers and beggars gather, and Mahadev decides to feed all of them. He feels content, believing this to be his destiny, and thanks God for giving him the opportunity to serve the poor.

Later, Mahadev lovingly watches his children sleeping peacefully. However, he confesses to Vidya that he believed everything would fall into place once he earned money, unaware that people like Bhanu would repeatedly remind him of his status. He admits that his anger often gets misdirected at the wrong people and shares his fear that one day a woman might enter their lives and tear their family apart.

Towards the end of the episode, one of Mahadev’s sons receives a call from a woman named Narmada, leaving Mahadev curious about her identity. In the promo, Bhanu is seen storming into Mahadev’s house, accusing his son of teasing her daughter, Rajji, at college. She threatens Mahadev and his son, warning them not to repeat the history of what happened 25 years ago.