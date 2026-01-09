Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During New Year: Report

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines on social media amid rumours of an alleged romance with UK-based teen Karina Kubiliute. Speculation began after photos from their Goa vacation went viral, with fans noticing striking similarities in beach pictures shared by both on Instagram, fuelling dating rumours.

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed In Same Hotel

Interestingly, Kartik, who was earlier following Karina on Instagram, reportedly unfollowed her soon after the rumours gained traction online. While Kartik is yet to react, sources have claimed that the actor and Karina stayed at the same hotel in Goa during the first week of January.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, "Yes, Kartik and the other guest were guests at Goa's St Regis hotel at the same time earlier this week. The two stayed in different rooms."

After the dating rumours surfaced, Karina, in her Instagram bio, mentioned, "I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family." On Tuesday, she updated her bio which read, "I don’t know Kartik."

It may be mentioned that Karina also disabled the comments on her Instagram posts. She also saw an increase in her followers on the video and photo-sharing social media platform.

According to a report by Sunday Guardian, Karina is a student at Carlisle College in the UK and is also a cheerleader. Her age has particularly drawn attention, as Karina is reportedly 18, while Kartik is currently 35.

While Kartik has not reacted to the rumours or issued any clarification, his personal life continues to remain a subject of public interest. He has often found himself in the spotlight for his alleged relationships.

Earlier, he was speculated to be dating actress Sreeleela, though neither of them confirmed the reports.

Kartik Aaryan Past Relationships

In the past, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to several actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Sreeleela and Janhvi Kapoor.

However, it was only his relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday that were publicly acknowledged, both of whom he had worked with earlier.