 Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During New Year: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During New Year: Report

Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During New Year: Report

Rumours of Kartik Aaryan's alleged romance with UK-based teen Karina Kubiliute gained traction after similar beach photos from Goa surfaced online. The actor reportedly unfollowed her amid the buzz. Sources said both stayed at the St Regis hotel in Goa around the same time earlier this month, but in different rooms.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines on social media amid rumours of an alleged romance with UK-based teen Karina Kubiliute. Speculation began after photos from their Goa vacation went viral, with fans noticing striking similarities in beach pictures shared by both on Instagram, fuelling dating rumours.

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed In Same Hotel

Interestingly, Kartik, who was earlier following Karina on Instagram, reportedly unfollowed her soon after the rumours gained traction online. While Kartik is yet to react, sources have claimed that the actor and Karina stayed at the same hotel in Goa during the first week of January.

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Like Posts Mocking Kartik Aaryan...
article-image

According to a report in Hindustan Times, "Yes, Kartik and the other guest were guests at Goa's St Regis hotel at the same time earlier this week. The two stayed in different rooms."

FPJ Shorts
NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Exams To Be Held In June
NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Exams To Be Held In June
ED Conducts Searches In Six States Over Fake Govt Job Letters And Money Laundering Scam
ED Conducts Searches In Six States Over Fake Govt Job Letters And Money Laundering Scam
'While People Figure Out Female Pleasure...': Did Geetu Mohandas Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Over Yash's Intimate Scene In Toxic Teaser?
'While People Figure Out Female Pleasure...': Did Geetu Mohandas Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Over Yash's Intimate Scene In Toxic Teaser?
Full Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Smacking Abhishek Sharma For 30 Runs In An Over Goes Viral En Route Vijay Hazare Trophy Record
Full Video Of Sarfaraz Khan Smacking Abhishek Sharma For 30 Runs In An Over Goes Viral En Route Vijay Hazare Trophy Record

After the dating rumours surfaced, Karina, in her Instagram bio, mentioned, "I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family." On Tuesday, she updated her bio which read, "I don’t know Kartik."

It may be mentioned that Karina also disabled the comments on her Instagram posts. She also saw an increase in her followers on the video and photo-sharing social media platform.

According to a report by Sunday Guardian, Karina is a student at Carlisle College in the UK and is also a cheerleader. Her age has particularly drawn attention, as Karina is reportedly 18, while Kartik is currently 35.

While Kartik has not reacted to the rumours or issued any clarification, his personal life continues to remain a subject of public interest. He has often found himself in the spotlight for his alleged relationships.

Earlier, he was speculated to be dating actress Sreeleela, though neither of them confirmed the reports.

Kartik Aaryan Past Relationships

In the past, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to several actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Sreeleela and Janhvi Kapoor.

However, it was only his relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday that were publicly acknowledged, both of whom he had worked with earlier.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tu Yaa Main Teaser Out: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav Face A Deadly Survival Test In Bejoy Nambiar's...

Tu Yaa Main Teaser Out: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav Face A Deadly Survival Test In Bejoy Nambiar's...

Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During...

Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During...

'While People Figure Out Female Pleasure...': Did Geetu Mohandas Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Over...

'While People Figure Out Female Pleasure...': Did Geetu Mohandas Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Over...

The Chronology Of Water Review: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch & Susannah Flood's Film Swims Through...

The Chronology Of Water Review: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch & Susannah Flood's Film Swims Through...

'Hamara Season Bhi Kam Nahi Hone Wala': Splitsvilla 16's Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar Fires Back At...

'Hamara Season Bhi Kam Nahi Hone Wala': Splitsvilla 16's Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar Fires Back At...