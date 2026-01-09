Tu Yaa Main Teaser Out: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav Face A Deadly Survival Test In Bejoy Nambiar's Thriller

The makers of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main unveiled the film’s gripping teaser on Friday (January 9) and it delivers exactly what it promises: tension, thrill, and an unsettling sense of danger that lingers long after it ends.

The teaser introduces viewers to two content creators from starkly different worlds who come together for a collaboration driven by curiosity, clout, and undeniable chemistry. What begins as a fun, high-energy adventure - filled with youthful enthusiasm and influencer culture - soon spirals into chaos.

As the tone shifts dramatically, the duo finds themselves trapped in a terrifying situation, facing a deadly crocodile in what turns into a relentless fight for survival. The teaser raises an ominous question: Will they escape alive, or will their collaboration become a nightmare they never saw coming?

Adarsh makes a striking impression as a rapper from Nallasopara, bringing authenticity and grit to his character. From what the teaser reveals, he looks convincing, confident, and well in control of his performance. Shanaya, on the other hand, appears to have done full justice to her role as a social media influencer. Her portrayal feels natural and aligned with the character’s world.

Based on what is shown in the teaser, both actors seem well-cast and effective in their respective roles.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main blends romance, adrenaline, and danger with a fresh, new-age storytelling approach. The film promises to turn what seems like an ordinary date into a chilling, unforgettable memory - positioning itself as the ultimate #DateFright experience for audiences looking for something different from the usual Valentine’s fare.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited, the film speaks directly to today’s youth with its raw emotions and edge-of-the-seat narrative.

The title announcement video of Shanaya and Adarsh's survival thriller, released a year ago, had also instantly caught audience attention.

Tu Yaa Main is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026. It will clash with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwari, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia's O Romeo.