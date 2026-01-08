Shanaya Kapoor Wows Fans In ₹719,500 Hand-Painted Lehenga, Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 08, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor recently dropped jaw-dropping pictures of her lehenga look, leaving her fans in awe and glued to their Instagram feeds.
Shanaya Kapoor stuns in an olive green Meadowlark hand-painted Pichhwai silk lehenga by Anita Dongre, priced at ₹7,19,500.
Instagram @shanayakapoor02
The lehenga skirt features intricate Pichhwai-inspired hand-painted florals and nature motifs on rich silk.
Fine embroidery and subtle sequin accents add depth while maintaining a refined, elegant finish.
She pairs it with a structured sleeveless blouse in a matching tone with detailed embroidery.
Shanaya accessorises with gold jhumkas with kanautis, a statement ring, and a choker by Indinoor, her co-created brand.
Her look is finished with soft, glowing makeup and neatly parted low-styled hair, keeping the focus on the outfit.