 'While People Figure Out Female Pleasure...': Did Geetu Mohandas Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Over Yash's Intimate Scene In Toxic Teaser?
Director Geeta Mohandas is getting trolled on social media for the intimate scene in the Toxic teaser. On Friday, the filmmaker shared a reel on her Instagram story, and the caption on the video seems like a befitting reply to all the trolls. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Geetu Mohandas / Yash |

A promo of Toxic introducing Yash's character Raya was released on Thursday, on the actor's 40th birthday. The intimate scene in the teaser became the talk of the town, and a lot of people also trolled filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. On Friday, the filmmaker shared a reel on her Instagram story, and the caption on the video seems like a befitting reply to all the trolls.

The video read, "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc etc... (sic)." Watch the video below...

Insta story of Toxic director Geetu Mohandas
byu/SmallAchiever inBollyBlindsNGossip
Netizens React To Geetu Mohandas' Insta Story

Like most of the social media posts of celebrities, this Instagram story shared by Mohandas has also become the topic of discussion on Reddit. A netizen commented, "Yes geetu you've shot in in such a non titillating way where the women doesn't exist merely to pleasure the man. The women wasnt used as an object to facilitate heroes mass entry at all. Yes the man lasting 30 seconds in slo mo while engaging in a violent sexual Intercourse is such deep representation of the female sexuality (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "I don’t know about others but my opinion is that particularly in this teaser there was no point of showing that.. there’s no context to it.. it’s just for shock value.. accept it or not.. female pleasure, consent are important and need to be discussed but with context in movie.. not like this where it’s used by the male lead to aura farm.. (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Oh, she is definitely affected! Redditors and reviewers got onto her nerves! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The film will be clashing at the box office with Dhurandhar 2. So, it will be interesting to see which film would make a mark at the box office.

Toxic Cast

Apart from Yash, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi.

