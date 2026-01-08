 Toxic Teaser: 'No Male Director Is Man Enough...'; Ram Gopal Varma Praises Geetu Mohandas As Yash's Intimate Scene Goes Viral
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X (Twitter) to praise Geetu Mohandas for Toxic teaser. The teaser has grabbed everyone's attention for various reasons, especially Yash's intimate scene in it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma / Geetu Mohandas / Yash | Instagram

The much-awaited first look of Yash from his next film, Toxic, was released on his 40th birthday on Thursday. The teaser introducing his character, Raya, has shocked one and all, as it features a steamy, intimate scene. What has surprised the netizens is that the movie is written and directed by a female, Geetu Mohandas. But, while Toxic teaser is getting mixed responses, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X to praise Mohandas.

He tweeted, "After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can’t believe she shot this (sic)."

Who Is Geetu Mohandas?

Mohandas is a former actress who primarily worked in Malayalam movies. In 2014, she made her directorial debut with Liar's Dice, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The film won two national Awards, and was India's official entry at the 87th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

In 2019, she helmed the Malayalam film Moothon, which also received a very good response. Now, Toxic is her third film, and it is shot in Kannada and English. But the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. But, it won't be getting a solo release as Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is also slated to hit the big screens on the same date.

Both movies will be getting a pan-India release, so it will be interesting to see which film will win the box office race.

Toxic Cast

Apart from Yash, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The poster of the actress were released a few days ago, and it has received a great response.

